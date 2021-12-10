MBL Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 19,005 Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 19,005 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 28.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,271,511 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $402,080,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809,989 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 7.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,158,520 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $539,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,901 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 60.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,075,459 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,317,000 after acquiring an additional 780,911 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 41.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,467,053 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,432,000 after acquiring an additional 718,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 9.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,912,543 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $184,202,000 after acquiring an additional 711,924 shares in the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MUR traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.67. The stock had a trading volume of 9,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,856,985. Murphy Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $11.15 and a 1-year high of $31.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. Murphy Oil had a positive return on equity of 2.99% and a negative net margin of 21.90%. The company had revenue of $630.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -18.59%.

Several research analysts recently commented on MUR shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Murphy Oil from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet raised Murphy Oil from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Truist boosted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.67.

In related news, Director Elisabeth W. Keller sold 11,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total value of $329,337.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total transaction of $99,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

