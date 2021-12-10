MBL Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK)

MBL Wealth LLC bought a new position in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,283 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Republic First Bancorp by 13.4% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 4,316 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Republic First Bancorp by 2.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 211,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 5,121 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Republic First Bancorp by 8.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 142,510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 10,726 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Republic First Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in Republic First Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $63,000. 69.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FRBK stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.61. The company had a trading volume of 414 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,238. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.58. Republic First Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $2.73 and a one year high of $4.61. The firm has a market cap of $214.63 million, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Republic First Bancorp had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $38.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Republic First Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Republic First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Republic First Bancorp Company Profile

Republic First Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a variety of credit and depository banking services, through its subsidiary. It offers checking; savings; cash management; commercial, small business administration, and commercial real estate loans; mortgages; credit, debit, and gift cards; online and mobile banking; merchant services; and mobile deposit services.

