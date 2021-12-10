MBL Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK)

MBL Wealth LLC bought a new position in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,283 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Republic First Bancorp by 13.4% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 4,316 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Republic First Bancorp by 2.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 211,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 5,121 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Republic First Bancorp by 8.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 142,510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 10,726 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Republic First Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in Republic First Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $63,000. 69.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of FRBK stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.61. The company had a trading volume of 414 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,238. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.58. Republic First Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $2.73 and a one year high of $4.61. The firm has a market cap of $214.63 million, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Republic First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th.
Republic First Bancorp Company Profile
Republic First Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a variety of credit and depository banking services, through its subsidiary. It offers checking; savings; cash management; commercial, small business administration, and commercial real estate loans; mortgages; credit, debit, and gift cards; online and mobile banking; merchant services; and mobile deposit services.
