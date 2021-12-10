Cubic Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Cubic Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,851 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,033 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $161,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 63,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,784,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 11,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 5,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IBM stock traded up $0.67 on Friday, hitting $124.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,377,944. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $152.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $127.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.71.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The firm had revenue of $17.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 124.01%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.38.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

