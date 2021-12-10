Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.250-$3.320 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.13 billion-$2.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.17 billion.Lululemon Athletica also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.690-$7.760 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on LULU. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $473.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $429.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $419.00 to $404.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $456.00.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $416.92 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica has a 52-week low of $269.28 and a 52-week high of $485.83. The company has a market capitalization of $54.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $437.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $401.23.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.41, for a total transaction of $108,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.