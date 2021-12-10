Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.250-$3.320 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.13 billion-$2.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.17 billion.Lululemon Athletica also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.690-$7.760 EPS.
Several brokerages recently commented on LULU. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $473.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $429.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $419.00 to $404.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $456.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $416.92 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica has a 52-week low of $269.28 and a 52-week high of $485.83. The company has a market capitalization of $54.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $437.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $401.23.
In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.41, for a total transaction of $108,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.
Lululemon Athletica Company Profile
lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.
