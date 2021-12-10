Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) Shares Gap Down to $13.12

Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.12, but opened at $12.76. Kronos Bio shares last traded at $12.76, with a volume of 100 shares.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kronos Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Kronos Bio from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Kronos Bio in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $733.07 million, a P/E ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.79.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.40. Research analysts expect that Kronos Bio, Inc. will post -2.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Norbert W. Bischofberger acquired 14,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.09 per share, for a total transaction of $173,564.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Dinsmore sold 9,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $191,223.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Kronos Bio by 45.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Kronos Bio by 78.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Kronos Bio by 148.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Kronos Bio by 213.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Kronos Bio during the second quarter worth about $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.33% of the company’s stock.

Kronos Bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:KRON)

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib (ENTO), is an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients.

