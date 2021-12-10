Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) Shares Gap Up to $4.06

Kaltura Inc (NASDAQ:KLTR)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.06, but opened at $4.20. Kaltura shares last traded at $4.09, with a volume of 102 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have commented on KLTR. Oppenheimer began coverage on Kaltura in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Kaltura in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Kaltura in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Kaltura in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Kaltura from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.63.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $42.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.29 million. Research analysts expect that Kaltura Inc will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Kaltura in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Kaltura in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Kaltura in the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Kaltura in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Kaltura in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional investors own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

About Kaltura

Kaltura Inc video experience cloud offers live, real-time and on-demand video products for enterprises of all industries, as well as specialized industry solutions, currently for educational institutions and for media and telecom companies. Kaltura Inc is based in NEW YORK.

