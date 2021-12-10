ScPrime (SCP) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $16,917.00

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 10th. During the last week, ScPrime has traded down 21.6% against the dollar. One ScPrime coin can currently be bought for about $0.67 or 0.00001399 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. ScPrime has a total market cap of $26.71 million and $16,917.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MobileCoin (MOB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00032643 BTC.

Siacoin (SC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Nano (XNO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00007935 BTC.

Mob Inu (MOB) traded 63.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Scaleswap (SCA) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000601 BTC.

About ScPrime

ScPrime (CRYPTO:SCP) is a coin. Its launch date was October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 46,257,624 coins and its circulating supply is 39,574,013 coins. ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ScPrime is scpri.me . The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

ScPrime Coin Trading

ScPrime can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ScPrime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ScPrime using one of the exchanges listed above.

