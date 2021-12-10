Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Shares Gap Down to $40.25

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $40.25, but opened at $39.35. Cheniere Energy Partners shares last traded at $39.35, with a volume of 316 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays downgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

The firm has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.15, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Cheniere Energy Partners had a return on equity of 274.31% and a net margin of 18.75%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Cheniere Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.88%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 96.11%.

In other news, major shareholder Cqp Rockies Platform Llc purchased 35,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,434,350.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Bx Rockies Platform Co Llc purchased 30,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.60 per share, with a total value of $1,203,840.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 65,657 shares of company stock valued at $2,646,801 over the last 90 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,577 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. 46.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

Cheniere Energy Partners LP engages in the operations of liquefied natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction facilities situated adjacent to the regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass Liquefied natural gas terminal. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

