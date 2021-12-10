Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 63,383 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,882,066 shares.The stock last traded at $71.49 and had previously closed at $69.42.

NTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $85.00 price target on Nutrien in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. TD Securities raised their price target on Nutrien from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Nutrien from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Nutrien from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nutrien presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.77.

The firm has a market cap of $40.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.08.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. Nutrien had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.46%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 25.5% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,952,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041,113 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 31.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,802,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336,902 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 14.5% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 15,998,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026,145 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 9.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,045,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mufg Securities Canada LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 329.9% during the third quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 1,304,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,264 shares in the last quarter. 61.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

