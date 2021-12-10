WFA of San Diego LLC Has $7.76 Million Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

WFA of San Diego LLC lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,318 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises approximately 5.4% of WFA of San Diego LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. WFA of San Diego LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $7,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000.

Shares of BATS JPST traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.51. 2,257,955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.61 and its 200-day moving average is $50.68.

