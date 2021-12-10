WFA of San Diego LLC Invests $953,000 in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 28,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,283,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,778,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,412,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1,744.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 849,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,947,000 after purchasing an additional 803,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 214.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,013,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,817,000 after purchasing an additional 690,978 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.85. 1,420 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,862,620. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.22 and a fifty-two week high of $33.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.85.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.098 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%.

