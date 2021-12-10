Minot Wealth Management LLC Makes New $217,000 Investment in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CBRE. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,590,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,879,715,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071,977 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $118,212,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $115,671,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,536,000. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,057,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,094,000 after acquiring an additional 870,800 shares during the last quarter. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 10,468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total transaction of $1,097,255.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $488,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CBRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

CBRE opened at $102.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.74 and a 12 month high of $107.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.98. The stock has a market cap of $34.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.41.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

