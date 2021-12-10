Analysts Expect Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $9.57 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) to report sales of $9.57 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Plains GP’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.22 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.75 billion. Plains GP reported sales of $5.96 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 60.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plains GP will report full-year sales of $38.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $33.50 billion to $41.03 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $40.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $34.84 billion to $45.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Plains GP.

Get Plains GP alerts:

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Plains GP had a negative return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PAGP. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Plains GP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Plains GP in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Research Partners cut shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.86.

Shares of PAGP traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $10.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,477,253. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.94. Plains GP has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $12.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -45.59 and a beta of 2.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -327.27%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAGP. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Plains GP during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Plains GP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,203 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Plains GP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.57% of the company’s stock.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plains GP (PAGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.