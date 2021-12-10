Analysts Expect Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $29.15 Million

Equities analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) will post sales of $29.15 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $32.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $28.00 million. Sangamo Therapeutics posted sales of $25.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will report full year sales of $111.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $110.00 million to $114.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $129.36 million, with estimates ranging from $69.00 million to $232.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sangamo Therapeutics.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.01. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 167.16% and a negative return on equity of 39.90%. The business had revenue of $28.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 50.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

NASDAQ:SGMO traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.11. The company had a trading volume of 11,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,212. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $7.81 and a 52 week high of $19.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 1.54.

In related news, major shareholder Biogen Inc. sold 28,884 shares of Sangamo Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total transaction of $248,402.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGMO. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 104.5% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 184,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 94,506 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 690,197 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,261,000 after purchasing an additional 31,242 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,491,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,853,000 after purchasing an additional 143,240 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 37,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 410.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 54,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 44,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.42% of the company’s stock.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

