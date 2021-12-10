Analysts Expect Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $29.15 Million

Posted by on Dec 10th, 2021

Equities analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) will post sales of $29.15 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $32.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $28.00 million. Sangamo Therapeutics posted sales of $25.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will report full year sales of $111.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $110.00 million to $114.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $129.36 million, with estimates ranging from $69.00 million to $232.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sangamo Therapeutics.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.01. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 167.16% and a negative return on equity of 39.90%. The business had revenue of $28.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 50.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

NASDAQ:SGMO traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.11. The company had a trading volume of 11,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,212. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $7.81 and a 52 week high of $19.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 1.54.

In related news, major shareholder Biogen Inc. sold 28,884 shares of Sangamo Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total transaction of $248,402.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGMO. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 104.5% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 184,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 94,506 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 690,197 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,261,000 after purchasing an additional 31,242 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,491,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,853,000 after purchasing an additional 143,240 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 37,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 410.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 54,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 44,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.42% of the company’s stock.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sangamo Therapeutics (SGMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Receive News & Ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.