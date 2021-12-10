TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.570-$4.570 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.26 billion-$2.26 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.26 billion.

TTEC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on TTEC from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of TTEC in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $113.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEC traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.68. 483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,252. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.84. TTEC has a fifty-two week low of $70.39 and a fifty-two week high of $113.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $566.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.00 million. TTEC had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 7.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that TTEC will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. This is an increase from TTEC’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.48%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTEC. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of TTEC by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,202,000 after acquiring an additional 25,511 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TTEC during the 3rd quarter worth $724,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TTEC during the 2nd quarter worth $560,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in TTEC in the 3rd quarter worth about $478,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.73% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

