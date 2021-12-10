Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Stock Holdings Increased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 910,122 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,326 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $70,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 6,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 10.6% in the third quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 224,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,379,000 after acquiring an additional 21,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 177.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ATVI shares. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Activision Blizzard from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Edward Jones cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.34.

ATVI stock opened at $59.07 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $56.40 and a one year high of $104.53. The stock has a market cap of $46.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 5.56.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

