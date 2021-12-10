12,300 Shares in Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) Bought by Traynor Capital Management Inc.

Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 12,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in Kaleyra during the second quarter worth $1,728,000. MSD Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Kaleyra in the second quarter valued at $2,575,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kaleyra in the second quarter valued at $490,000. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Kaleyra in the second quarter valued at $7,834,000. Finally, Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Kaleyra by 180.2% in the second quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 155,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. 40.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kaleyra alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN KLR opened at $10.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $426.83 million, a PE ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 0.56. Kaleyra, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.27 and a 1 year high of $20.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.16). Kaleyra had a negative net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 41.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kaleyra, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kaleyra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th.

In other Kaleyra news, CEO Dario Calogero sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total value of $541,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Avi S. Katz sold 27,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.27, for a total transaction of $337,964.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,844 shares of company stock worth $1,068,420. 50.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Kaleyra

Kaleyra, Inc is a global group providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises of all sizes worldwide. Its proprietary platform manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots.

Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Kaleyra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaleyra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.