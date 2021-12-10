Traynor Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,060 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 15,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 456 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. 88.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zelman & Associates initiated coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $243.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.86.

Shares of CSL opened at $239.76 on Friday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $143.52 and a 52-week high of $244.80. The company has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of 34.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 8.16%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.86%.

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

