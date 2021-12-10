Traynor Capital Management Inc. Has $266,000 Position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) by 5.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDIS. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,468,000 after buying an additional 20,688 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 342.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 888.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 19,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDIS opened at $88.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.21. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a one year low of $67.84 and a one year high of $93.42.

