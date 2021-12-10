iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG) Shares Sold by Traynor Capital Management Inc.

Traynor Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IAGG. We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 9,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 472,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $55.50 on Friday. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.13 and a fifty-two week high of $53.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.10 and a 200 day moving average of $55.32.

