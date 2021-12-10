Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Sells 2,100 Shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,150 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Calix were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Calix by 13.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,665,873 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $126,629,000 after acquiring an additional 320,204 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Calix by 24.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,519,882 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $119,695,000 after acquiring an additional 491,455 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Calix by 80.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,728,173 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $82,089,000 after acquiring an additional 771,657 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Calix by 6.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,124,211 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $53,400,000 after acquiring an additional 72,903 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Calix by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,058,635 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,285,000 after purchasing an additional 42,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CALX traded up $1.24 on Friday, reaching $68.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,019. Calix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.11 and a 52-week high of $76.60. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.45.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. Calix had a net margin of 36.05% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The business had revenue of $172.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.68 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Calix, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CALX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Calix from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Calix from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Calix from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Westpark Capital raised their price objective on shares of Calix from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Calix from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.89.

In related news, CFO Cory Sindelar sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $1,201,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.52, for a total transaction of $1,813,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 241,929 shares of company stock valued at $14,715,265 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

