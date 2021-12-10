TrueWealth Advisors LLC Has $2.48 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 28.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,031 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises about 1.4% of TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 62,096,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,717,000 after purchasing an additional 4,328,727 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 23,165,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,666,000 after purchasing an additional 156,870 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,813,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,607 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,676,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,740,000 after buying an additional 387,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,666,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,668,000 after buying an additional 1,139,473 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock remained flat at $$29.82 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 15,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,560. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $29.51 and a twelve month high of $34.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.49.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

