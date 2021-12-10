TrueWealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) by 26.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,834 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 91.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 16,780.0% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,517 shares during the last quarter.

IFRA traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.14. 145,766 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.99.

