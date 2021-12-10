iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Acquired by TrueWealth Advisors LLC

TrueWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 47,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 25.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 130,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,260,000 after buying an additional 26,600 shares during the period. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. now owns 143,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,535,000 after buying an additional 5,629 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 53.2% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 12,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 4,499 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 39,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after buying an additional 3,435 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA HDV traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,577. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $86.18 and a 52-week high of $100.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.23.

