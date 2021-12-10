38,537 Shares in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR) Bought by TrueWealth Advisors LLC

TrueWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 38,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,000. TrueWealth Advisors LLC owned 0.25% of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000.

FCTR traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.23. 1,839 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,822. First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF has a 1-year low of $28.70 and a 1-year high of $36.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.17.

