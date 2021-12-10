TrueWealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 15.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,004 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,400,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,968,000 after buying an additional 78,878 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 25,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth about $267,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 237.8% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.3% in the second quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 783,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,766,000 after purchasing an additional 53,200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BNDX traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,676,434. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $56.48 and a 12 month high of $58.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.26.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%.

