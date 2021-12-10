Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in MYR Group were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in MYR Group by 1,377.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 392,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,646,000 after purchasing an additional 365,516 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in MYR Group by 535.4% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 41,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after acquiring an additional 34,800 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MYR Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 298,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,156,000 after acquiring an additional 7,401 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in MYR Group by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 40,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after acquiring an additional 10,613 shares during the period. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in MYR Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.79, for a total value of $128,013.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William A. Koertner sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $1,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,058 shares of company stock worth $5,303,882. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

MYRG stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.74. 2 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,674. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. MYR Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.87 and a 52 week high of $121.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 1.03.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $610.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.95 million. MYR Group had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that MYR Group Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MYR Group Profile

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D); and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segment. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

