Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 59,319 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 119.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 108,996 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,319 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $8,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $2,575,000. WBH Advisory Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 134,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,058,000 after buying an additional 11,320 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $719,000. BCS Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,670,000. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 38,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after buying an additional 19,090 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $81.32 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $81.21 and a 1 year high of $83.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.37.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.099 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st.

