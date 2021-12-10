iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV) Position Raised by Traynor Capital Management Inc.

Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,552 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 727 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF worth $893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 723.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF during the second quarter valued at $148,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF during the second quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Bickling Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF during the second quarter valued at $201,000.

NYSEARCA:IDRV opened at $54.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.53. iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $40.57 and a 52-week high of $57.71.

