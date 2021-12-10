Cerity Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Cerity Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,592 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,407 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,061,853 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,700,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205,438 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,585,684 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,069,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087,795 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 511.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,179,600 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $307,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823,400 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in Walmart by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 5,222,576 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $736,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631,636 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Walmart by 2,476.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,612,762 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 173,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $25,183,416.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 505,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $73,352,910.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,904,896 shares of company stock worth $689,823,874. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens lifted their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.20.

WMT stock opened at $138.50 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.28 and a 12-month high of $152.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $143.66 and its 200 day moving average is $143.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $386.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.43, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

