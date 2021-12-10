Traynor Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) by 22.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,860 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in eXp World were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of eXp World by 248.9% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,988,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,084,000 after buying an additional 1,418,397 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of eXp World by 9.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,323,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $361,481,000 after buying an additional 831,910 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of eXp World by 17.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,405,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,502,000 after buying an additional 213,817 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of eXp World by 18.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,164,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,161,000 after buying an additional 182,819 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of eXp World by 25.2% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 751,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,129,000 after buying an additional 151,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EXPI. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on eXp World from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet cut eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of eXp World in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, eXp World presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

In other news, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $1,781,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,084,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,607,683.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total value of $567,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,192,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,914,695,922.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 389,300 shares of company stock worth $16,817,615 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPI opened at $36.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 76.66 and a beta of 3.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.51. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.52 and a 12-month high of $90.00.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.05 million. eXp World had a return on equity of 45.33% and a net margin of 2.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

eXp World Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

