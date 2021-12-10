Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Bought by BCS Wealth Management

BCS Wealth Management raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 940.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,963,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,610,000 after acquiring an additional 30,698,957 shares during the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5,032.4% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,500,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451,869 shares during the last quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,879,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,874,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,955,000 after acquiring an additional 464,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NextCapital Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,291,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,581,000 after acquiring an additional 399,056 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $50.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.18. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $50.81 and a 52-week high of $51.43.

