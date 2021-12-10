KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) Issues Earnings Results

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($2.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($1.64), Fidelity Earnings reports. KLX Energy Services had a negative net margin of 36.24% and a negative return on equity of 835.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($4.56) EPS.

NASDAQ KLXE opened at $4.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.59. KLX Energy Services has a twelve month low of $3.03 and a twelve month high of $18.97. The company has a market capitalization of $35.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 3.26.

In other news, Director Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. sold 8,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.35, for a total transaction of $43,918.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,342.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. sold 14,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.69, for a total value of $69,416.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 221,516 shares of company stock worth $1,072,388 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in KLX Energy Services stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,238 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.83% of KLX Energy Services worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on KLX Energy Services from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

About KLX Energy Services

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of completion, intervention and production services and products to onshore oil and gas producing regions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains and Northeast. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

