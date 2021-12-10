Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(0.08)-$(0.09) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.10). The company issued revenue guidance of $129-131 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $125.24 million.Sprinklr also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.310-$-0.300 EPS.

NYSE:CXM opened at $13.51 on Friday. Sprinklr has a 52 week low of $12.12 and a 52 week high of $26.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.75.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sprinklr will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sprinklr from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.97.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Sprinklr during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the second quarter valued at about $566,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the second quarter valued at about $670,000. Institutional investors own 35.63% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

