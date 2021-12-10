Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,517,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 112,841 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.33% of Duke Energy worth $245,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 27,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 71,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,086,000 after purchasing an additional 6,991 shares during the period. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $107.10 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.58.

Duke Energy stock opened at $100.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $77.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.00. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $85.56 and a 12 month high of $108.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 101.55%.

In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $194,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $39,484.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.