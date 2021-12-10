Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Has $2.05 Million Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HM Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,843,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 23,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 15,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $162.79 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.11 and a 1-year high of $168.04. The company has a market cap of $68.10 billion, a PE ratio of 39.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $160.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.35.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.69%.

Waste Management announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

In other Waste Management news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total value of $1,816,567.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.