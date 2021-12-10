Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 432,541 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 15,022 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $236,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in DexCom by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830,424 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $781,591,000 after buying an additional 542,070 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom during the 2nd quarter worth $141,443,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in DexCom during the 2nd quarter worth $140,009,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DexCom by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,748,126 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $744,433,000 after buying an additional 252,773 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc increased its stake in DexCom by 251.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 276,751 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $118,173,000 after buying an additional 197,982 shares during the period. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other DexCom news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $647.84, for a total transaction of $1,943,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.59, for a total transaction of $310,554.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,340 shares of company stock valued at $16,914,846 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DXCM shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $520.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DexCom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $574.44.

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $560.15 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $318.45 and a one year high of $659.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $582.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $510.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.29 billion, a PE ratio of 107.10 and a beta of 0.80.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.07 million. DexCom had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

