Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $275.18 Million Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,939,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 195,808 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $275,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 7,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GILD. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.94.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $70.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.56 and a twelve month high of $73.34.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 56.59% and a net margin of 26.91%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.46%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.