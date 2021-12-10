Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 5.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 704,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 40,093 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $299,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Camden National Bank purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,499,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in S&P Global by 199.3% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $443,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. 91.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SPGI shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.80.

S&P Global stock opened at $467.66 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $303.50 and a fifty-two week high of $476.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $452.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $431.98. The company has a market capitalization of $112.71 billion, a PE ratio of 40.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.99.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 260.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.55%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

