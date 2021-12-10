Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,703 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HPQ. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of HP by 109.4% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 18,380 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 9,603 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of HP by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,203 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of HP by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 26,319 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of HP by 11.4% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,281 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HPQ shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet raised shares of HP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of HP from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of HP from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 38,411 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $1,192,277.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Subra Suresh sold 10,939 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total transaction of $373,238.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 275,893 shares of company stock valued at $8,810,036. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

HPQ opened at $36.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.48 and its 200-day moving average is $29.96. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.85 and a 52-week high of $38.49.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.42 billion. HP had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 151.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.38%.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.