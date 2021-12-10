GSB Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

GSB Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,797 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHD. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 244.1% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 8,512.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,809 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 54.8% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CHD. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $95.54 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.62 and a 12-month high of $96.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.99.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.2525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.98%.

Church & Dwight announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, October 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP Richard A. Dierker sold 53,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total transaction of $4,812,872.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 89,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.07, for a total transaction of $8,432,434.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 544,976 shares of company stock valued at $50,879,157. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

