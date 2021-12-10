GSB Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

GSB Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis by 0.5% during the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis by 4.6% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis by 3.7% during the second quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Hayek Kallen Investment Management lifted its holdings in Novartis by 0.3% during the second quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 43,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis by 3.6% during the second quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Novartis stock opened at $80.44 on Friday. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $79.34 and a 52 week high of $98.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $179.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.57.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 19.17%. The business had revenue of $13.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on NVS shares. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.75.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

