Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,861,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,697,000 after purchasing an additional 26,958 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,992,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,536,000 after buying an additional 131,844 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 1,960,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,419,000 after buying an additional 66,351 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,891,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,267,000 after buying an additional 116,430 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,833,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,139,000 after buying an additional 114,847 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $125.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.00 and a 200 day moving average of $123.40. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.99 and a fifty-two week high of $128.90.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.