Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 132,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,906,000 after purchasing an additional 21,787 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 701,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,695,000 after acquiring an additional 91,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.9% in the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 46,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,861,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OTIS opened at $86.19 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $61.28 and a 52-week high of $92.84. The company has a market cap of $36.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.56 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.75.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 38.50% and a net margin of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OTIS shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.49.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

