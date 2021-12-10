Global Retirement Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,486 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,372,371 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $17,627,620,000 after purchasing an additional 113,836 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Netflix by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,206,004 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $10,144,956,000 after buying an additional 2,319,459 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,112,594 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,510,833,000 after purchasing an additional 269,856 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,874,069 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,619,475,000 after purchasing an additional 121,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,008,063 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,173,519,000 after buying an additional 850,245 shares during the period. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JP Morgan Cazenove lifted their price objective on Netflix from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $740.00 target price on Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Cowen increased their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $451.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $667.70.

NFLX stock opened at $611.00 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $478.54 and a 52-week high of $700.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $649.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $575.76. The company has a market capitalization of $270.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total transaction of $1,730,869.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 18,116 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $11,231,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,070 shares of company stock valued at $79,525,491 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

