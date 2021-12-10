Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.340-$2.410 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $842.55 million-$849.40 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $846.71 million.Endava also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.580-$0.603 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:DAVA traded down $2.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $146.88. The company had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,027. The stock has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.92. Endava has a one year low of $67.00 and a one year high of $172.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.25.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $147.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.69 million. Endava had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Endava will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Endava in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Endava from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Endava from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a hold rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Endava in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Endava from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $155.33.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Endava stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,678 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Endava were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 47.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Endava

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

