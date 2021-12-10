Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $498.72 Million

Equities analysts expect that Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) will post sales of $498.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Kennametal’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $495.50 million and the highest is $500.00 million. Kennametal reported sales of $440.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kennametal will report full-year sales of $2.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Kennametal.

Get Kennametal alerts:

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $483.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.30 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS.

KMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Kennametal from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Kennametal in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kennametal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Kennametal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Kennametal from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Shares of NYSE:KMT traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.46. 1,473 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 599,863. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.65. Kennametal has a 52-week low of $32.50 and a 52-week high of $43.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.15%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Kennametal by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 100,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Kennametal by 102,959.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 38,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 38,095 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kennametal by 106.4% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 26,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 13,678 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kennametal by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,071,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,938,000 after acquiring an additional 134,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of Kennametal by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 77,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after acquiring an additional 21,858 shares during the last quarter.

About Kennametal

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kennametal (KMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.