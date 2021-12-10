Insider Selling: Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT) Major Shareholder Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT) major shareholder Thomas Gordon Welch sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of 4.20, for a total transaction of 33,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Thomas Gordon Welch also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Meta Materials alerts:

On Monday, November 29th, Thomas Gordon Welch sold 49,000 shares of Meta Materials stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 2.63, for a total transaction of 128,870.00.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Thomas Gordon Welch sold 130,000 shares of Meta Materials stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 4.09, for a total transaction of 531,700.00.

On Thursday, November 18th, Thomas Gordon Welch sold 30,000 shares of Meta Materials stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 4.30, for a total transaction of 129,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MMAT opened at 3.23 on Friday. Meta Materials Inc. has a 1 year low of 0.85 and a 1 year high of 21.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is 4.58 and its 200 day moving average price is 6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMAT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Meta Materials by 217.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,968,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,739,000 after acquiring an additional 9,565,827 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $23,714,000. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Meta Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $23,648,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Materials by 289.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,979,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Meta Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,977,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.86% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Materials

Meta Materials, Inc engages in the manufacture and development of functional materials. Its technology platform enables the global brands to deliver products to customers in consumer electronics, 5G communications, health and wellness, aerospace, automotive, and clean energy. The company was founded by George Palikaras and Themos Kallos on August 15, 2011 and is headquartered in Nova Scotia, Canada.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.