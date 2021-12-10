STARSHIP Hits 24 Hour Volume of $212,256.00 (STARSHIP)

STARSHIP (CURRENCY:STARSHIP) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 10th. During the last seven days, STARSHIP has traded 60.6% lower against the dollar. STARSHIP has a total market cap of $20.19 million and $212,256.00 worth of STARSHIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STARSHIP coin can now be bought for approximately $1.07 or 0.00002200 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.77 or 0.00055171 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,048.16 or 0.08342873 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.49 or 0.00081380 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.62 or 0.00058983 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48,468.19 or 0.99888365 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002781 BTC.

About STARSHIP

STARSHIP’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,908,258 coins. The Reddit community for STARSHIP is https://reddit.com/r/starshipcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . STARSHIP’s official Twitter account is @StarShipBSC

STARSHIP Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STARSHIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STARSHIP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STARSHIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

