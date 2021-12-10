Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target Raised to $134.00

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $127.00 to $134.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.35% from the company’s current price.

EW has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.15.

EW opened at $120.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.14 and a 200 day moving average of $111.22. The stock has a market cap of $75.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.21, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.06. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52-week low of $78.44 and a 52-week high of $123.27.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 29.00%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $845,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $112.23 per share, with a total value of $168,345.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,051 shares of company stock valued at $14,861,122 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,033,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,003,965,000 after buying an additional 172,681 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,357,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,419,116,000 after buying an additional 186,344 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,002,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,071,700,000 after buying an additional 1,115,719 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 13,550,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,534,043,000 after buying an additional 113,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,582,581 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,194,730,000 after buying an additional 358,020 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

